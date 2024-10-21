Bluesphere Advisors LLC Invests $279,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $116.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.44.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

