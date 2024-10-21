Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE DUK traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.79 and a 1 year high of $121.25.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
