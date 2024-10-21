Asset Planning Corporation Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Asset Planning Corporation trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,942. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

