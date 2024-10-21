Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $464,000 Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

CGGR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,803. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $35.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

