Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases 14,487 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $41,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth about $476,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 21.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 530,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,303,000 after purchasing an additional 95,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.21. 1,853,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $72.52 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

