Revolve Group’s (RVLV) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 220,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,811. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,272,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,573 shares of company stock worth $3,260,634 in the last three months. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Revolve Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Revolve Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 91.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.