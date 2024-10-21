Fetch.ai Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.46 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $117.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00041264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

