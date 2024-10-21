Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $32.56 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $32,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.85. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

