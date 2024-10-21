Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $60.06.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0199 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

