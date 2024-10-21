Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 132.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 22,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 72.0% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

PFE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,784,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,987,309. The firm has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of -483.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

