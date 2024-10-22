The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.93.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.31. 162,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,060. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,014.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,683,458 shares of company stock valued at $43,731,421. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,681 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,448,000 after acquiring an additional 721,608 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,250,000 after acquiring an additional 54,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $142,511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.