Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 44.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Precigen by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Price Performance

NASDAQ PGEN traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. 113,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $235.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 90.99% and a negative net margin of 3,084.55%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Precigen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Insider Transactions at Precigen

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez bought 58,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 743,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,632.45. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

