Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after buying an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after buying an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,187,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $251.23 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $253.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

