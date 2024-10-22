HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Price Up 3.4% Following Earnings Beat

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.43. 22,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 111,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Craig Hallum upgraded HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In related news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,041.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,041.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 82.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in HealthStream by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $894.61 million, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

