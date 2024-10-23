Guidance Capital Inc. Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 930,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

