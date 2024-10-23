David Kennon Inc Increases Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

David Kennon Inc increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of David Kennon Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after acquiring an additional 96,209 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 278,198 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,313,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. 162,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

