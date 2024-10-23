FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.53.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.58 and a 52 week high of $194.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

