Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.95.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.31 and its 200 day moving average is $194.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 65,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.