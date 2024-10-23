Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 194 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of Tennessee bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,055,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,093,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,554,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 715,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,814 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 158,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 569,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of USRT stock opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

