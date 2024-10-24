AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

