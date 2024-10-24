Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 3.1% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Corning by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,826,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after buying an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,664,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,667,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.23.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 224.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

