Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $3.44 Million in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,825,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,381,000 after buying an additional 437,404 shares in the last quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $24,025,000. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,381,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 691,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after buying an additional 269,577 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $57.90.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

