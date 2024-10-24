Global Assets Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,861.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 407,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 386,367 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

