Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,570 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $178.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $182.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.10. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

