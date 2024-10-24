International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9,205.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,697,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,679,117 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,801,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 139,134 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $12,656,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $97.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.