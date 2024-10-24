Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Rollins has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. Rollins has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $51.96.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current year.

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock valued at $698,347. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

