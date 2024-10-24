Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Flexsteel Industries updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $303.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Flexsteel Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

