Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Up 37.3% – Should You Buy?

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) rose 37.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 24,952,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11,372% from the average daily volume of 217,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 15.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $531.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.85.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($10.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.50) by ($3.00). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($12.50) earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 49,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $196,708.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 979,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 234,455 shares of company stock worth $948,098 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Hyzon Motors worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

