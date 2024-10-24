Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 151,822 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,180,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,822 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up approximately 3.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $93,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 46,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $1,745,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Service Co. International Profile



Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

