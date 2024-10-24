Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $32.50 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.