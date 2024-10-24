Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 890 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $250.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $179.11 and a 12 month high of $253.94.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

