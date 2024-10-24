Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Buys 24 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,367,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $596.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $577.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

