RAM Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.50 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.94.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $220.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $258.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $223.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

