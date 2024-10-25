Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 3,976 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,133 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,226.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,983,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,809,000 after buying an additional 1,834,298 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $200.30 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

