Q2 Earnings Forecast for Embraer Issued By Zacks Research

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Embraer in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Embraer stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. Embraer has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

