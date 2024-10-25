Bull Oak Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,308 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.72 and a one year high of $78.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

