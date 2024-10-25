Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exelon by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

