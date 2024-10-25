iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 283.6% in the third quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 285,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 112,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,308,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,801,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

