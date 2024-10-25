Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

