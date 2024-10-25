MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $77.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $104.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.