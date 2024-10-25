Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 6,769 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 606.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,756.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

NYSE HRB opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,910.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,910.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,165,309.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,491.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

