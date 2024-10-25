B. Riley Issues Negative Estimate for AMR Earnings

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $20.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $203.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.53.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,023,000 after acquiring an additional 111,504 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 62,725 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

