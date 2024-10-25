Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,036.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of BELFB opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $85.91. The company has a market cap of $990.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

