Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires 23,656 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,168,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 28.1% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $211,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 1,550,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 302,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,595,000 after purchasing an additional 36,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,572,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,225,000 after purchasing an additional 130,625 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

