HWG Holdings LP Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HWG Holdings LP cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $277,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 32,765 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 656,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,297,000 after buying an additional 75,935 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $68.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $68.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

