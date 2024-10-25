Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after acquiring an additional 489,074 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 118.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

