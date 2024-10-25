Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in Seagate Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 23,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3,549.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 198,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $423,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $294,611.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $126,558.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $804,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $423,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,398 shares of company stock valued at $23,238,106. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $103.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.58. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

