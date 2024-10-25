Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT) Shares Purchased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 6,483.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,028 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly comprises 2.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,432,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,273,000 after purchasing an additional 572,808 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 480.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth about $2,230,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 383.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 75,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 59,840 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ZALT stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

