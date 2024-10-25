Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 156.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

