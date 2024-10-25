Lumia (LUMIA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.76 Million

Lumia (LUMIA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Lumia token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lumia has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. Lumia has a market cap of $80.90 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lumia alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.45 or 0.00239783 BTC.

Lumia Token Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,954,574 tokens. Lumia’s official message board is blog.lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org.

Lumia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency . Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 74,954,574.97127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 1.13822219 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $10,416,341.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lumia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.